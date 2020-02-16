National Australia Bank to raise $504 mln via capital notes issue

National Australia Bank Ltd said on Monday it would raise about A$750 million ($503.93 million) to refinance debt, as it seeks to meet toughened capital requirements.

Feb 17 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd NAB.AX said on Monday it would raise about A$750 million ($503.93 million) to refinance debt, as it seeks to meet toughened capital requirements.

NAB said that once issued, the capital notes would qualify as additional Tier 1 capital for the group.

NAB's capital levels have come under pressure because of the A$2.07 billion it had to pay out to compensate aggrieved customers after an inquiry last year revealed widespread misconduct in the financial sector.

The country's third-largest lender also launched the resale of capital notes worth A$750 million.

Last week, the lender posted first-quarter profit of A$1.65 billion, little changed from a year earlier.

($1 = 1.4883 Australian dollars)

