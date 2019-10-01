National Australia Bank to incur additional $790 mln in remediation charges

Adds details of charges to be incurred

Oct 2 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd NAB.AX said on Wednesday it was setting aside an extra A$1.18 billion ($790 million) to help pay back wrongly charged customer fees, nearly double the amount previously estimated, sending its shares sliding.

The steep charge comes in the wake of a government mandated inquiry into Australia's financial sector, which found rampant misconduct among top institutions.

Australia's No. 3 lender said it expects the charges to reduce its cash earnings in the second half of fiscal 2019 by around A$1.12 billion after tax.

The new provisions include A$832 million for additional customer remediation, while A$348 million was incurred after a review of its software capitalisation policies.

The bank's total provisions for customer-related remediation as of Sept. 30 stood at $2.09 billion, it said in a statement.

Its shares were trading down 3.1%.

($1 = 1.4910 Australian dollars)

