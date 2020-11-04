National Australia Bank slashes dividend, posts 36.6% fall in full-year profit

National Australia Bank on Thursday slashed its final dividend payout and posted a 36.6% fall in annual profit, hurt by charges on higher loan losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Australia's third-largest bank posted full-year cash earnings of A$3.71 billion ($2.66 billion), compared with a restated figure of A$5.85 billion last year. Analysts polled by Reuters on average expected cash earnings of A$3.82 billion.

The company declared a final dividend of A$0.30, compared with last year's payout of A$0.83 per share.

($1 = 1.3937 Australian dollars)

