National Australia Bank seeks to raise about $960 million through notes offer

National Australia Bank said on Monday it was looking to raise A$1.4 billion ($959.70 million) through the issue of medium-term notes to help beef up its capital ahead of a regulatory deadline.

Of the total issue, A$1.18 billion of notes will carry a floating rate, and A$225 million will carry a fixed rate. Both sets of notes will be due in November 2031.

($1 = 1.4588 Australian dollars)

