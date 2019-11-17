National Australia Bank seeks to raise about $960 million through notes offer

Nov 18 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank NAB.AX said on Monday it was looking to raise A$1.4 billion ($959.70 million) through the issue of medium-term notes to help beef up its capital ahead of a regulatory deadline.

Of the total issue, A$1.18 billion of notes will carry a floating rate, and A$225 million will carry a fixed rate. Both sets of notes will be due in November 2031.

($1 = 1.4588 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengalurul editing by Jane Wardell)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 749 1637;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.