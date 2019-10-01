National Australia Bank says to incur added $791 mln remediation charges

Rashmi Ashok Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

National Australia Bank Ltd said on Wednesday it will incur additional charges of A$1.18 billion ($791.43 million) after tax, relating to provisions for customer remediation.

The lender said it expects the charges to reduce its cash earnings in the second half of fiscal 2019 by around A$1.12 billion after tax, and earnings from discontinued operations by about A$57 million after tax.

