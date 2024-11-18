National Australia Bank Revises Dividend Pricing Period

National Australia Bank Limited (AU:NAB) has released an update.

National Australia Bank Limited has updated the pricing period for its Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) and Bonus Share Plan (BSP) to cover 10 trading days from November 19 to December 2, 2024. This adjustment impacts how the reinvestment and bonus share prices are calculated, offering investors new opportunities for portfolio management. These changes are part of the bank’s ongoing commitment to providing clear and efficient dividend distribution processes.

