National Australia Bank raises home loan variable interest rates

Australia's second-largest lender National Australia Bank on Wednesday joined three other big banks in the country in raising its home loan variable interest rates by 0.25% per annum, following the central bank's cash rate decision.

The Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday raised its cash rate by a surprisingly large 25 basis points, the first increase in over a decade as it pulls down the curtains on a massive pandemic stimulus.

NAB joined the country's biggest lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.AX and Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX that announced a similar raise on Tuesday.

