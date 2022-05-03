National Australia Bank raises home loan variable interest rates

May 4 (Reuters) - Australia's second-largest lender National Australia Bank NAB.AX on Wednesday joined three other big banks in the country in raising its home loan variable interest rates by 0.25% per annum, following the central bank's cash rate decision.

The Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday raised its cash rate by a surprisingly large 25 basis points, the first increase in over a decade as it pulls down the curtains on a massive pandemic stimulus.

NAB joined the country's biggest lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.AX and Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX that announced a similar raise on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

