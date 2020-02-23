National Australia Bank raises capital notes offer to $1.29 bln

Feb 24 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank NAB.AX said on Monday it would increase the amount it was looking to raise from a notes offer to at least A$1.95 billion ($1.29 billion).

The country's third-largest lender had initially sought to raise A$750 million through the capital notes offer it announced last week.

NAB said the final size of the offer may be increased further.

($1 = 1.5090 Australian dollars)

