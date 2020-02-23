National Australia Bank raises capital notes offer to $1.29 bln

Contributor
Nikhil Kurian Nainan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL MUNOZ

National Australia Bank said on Monday it would increase the amount it was looking to raise from a notes offer to at least A$1.95 billion ($1.29 billion).

Feb 24 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank NAB.AX said on Monday it would increase the amount it was looking to raise from a notes offer to at least A$1.95 billion ($1.29 billion).

The country's third-largest lender had initially sought to raise A$750 million through the capital notes offer it announced last week.

NAB said the final size of the offer may be increased further.

($1 = 1.5090 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More