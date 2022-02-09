National Australia Bank Q1 Cash Earning Up 9.1%

Markets

(RTTNews) - National Australia Bank Ltd. (NAUBF.PK, NABZY.PK, NAB.AX) reported that its first quarter cash earning rose 9.1% to A$1.80 billion from the prior year's A$1.65 billion.

Net profit for the first quarter was A$1.80 billion compared to A$1.70 billion in the previous year.

Compared with the the second-half of 2021 quarterly average, cash earnings increased 12% and cash earnings before tax and credit impairment charges increased 13%. Revenue increased 8% reflecting higher volumes across housing and business lending, increased fees and commissions and a recovery in Markets & Treasury (M&T) income. Excluding M&T, revenue rose 5%.

