National Australia Bank pushes back policy easing forecast to April

SYDNEY, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Economists at National Australia Bank on Thursday pushed back their forecast for further monetary easing by the country's central bank to April from their previous call for a February rate cut. The move aligns NAB's forecast with financial market pricing indicating a mere 20% chance of a 25-basis-point cut to the 0.75% cash rate in February. The RBA holds its next policy meeting on Feb. 4 and the market had already sharply scaled back the chance of an easing following stronger-than-expected employment report last week. [nL4N29S07F] (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Shri Navaratnam) ((swati.pandey@thomsonreuters.com; +61 2 9321 8166; Reuters Messaging: twitter.com/swatisays)) Keywords: AUSTRALIA RATES/NAB (URGENT)

