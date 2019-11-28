National Australia Bank plans to set up credit unit in France

Nov 29 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank NAB.AX said on Friday it is planning to set up a credit unit in France to cater to Europe.

"Our subsidiary will offer a range of wholesale banking and investment services products to our customers in the European Economic Area (EEA)," David Gall, the chief customer officer of corporate and institutional banking of Australia's third-largest lender, said in a statement.

