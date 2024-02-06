News & Insights

National Australia Bank names Andrew Irvine as Group CEO

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

February 06, 2024 — 04:22 pm EST

Written by Archishma Iyer for Reuters ->

Feb 7 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank NAB.AX said on Wednesday that it had named Andrew Irvine as group chief executive officer and managing director, succeeding Ross McEwan.

Prior to joining NAB, Irvine was the head of Canadian business banking at Bank of Montreal BMO.TO. He also held a range of roles at BMO over more than 12 years.

Irvine will also assume the position of Australian banking association chair from McEwan on behalf of the bank.

