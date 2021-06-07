National Australia Bank (NABZY) Faces Probe for Money Laundering

National Australia Bank Limited NABZY might have to face higher compliance costs as it is being investigated for potential serious and ongoing anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism law breaches. Per the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (“AUSTRAC”), the bank’s problems were “potential serious and ongoing non-compliance” with customer identification procedures, customer due diligence and other compliance requirements.



While the financial crime regulator felt that there were “areas of serious concern,” which needed further investigation, it did not consider a civil penalty order at this stage.



AUSTRAC stated, “AUSTRAC's concerns emanate from historical and contemporary compliance assessments. In particular, the seriousness of self-disclosed matters presented to AUSTRAC over a prolonged period combined with the accompanying closure rates is concerning.”



Notably, now the investigation will be handled by AUSTRAC’s enforcement team.



National Australia Bank is ready to cooperate with the regulator. Its chief executive officer, Ross McEwan, stated, “NAB has an important role in monitoring and reporting suspicious activity and keeping Australia’s financial system, our bank and our customers safe. We are very aware that we need to further improve our performance in relation to these matters. We have been working to improve and clearly have more to do.”



So far this year, shares of National Australia Bank have gained 22.9% compared with 23.4% growth recorded by the industry it belongs to.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Several banks continue to encounter legal probes and are charged with huge sums of money for business malpractice. Recently, Deutsche Bank AG DB was privately reprimanded by the Federal Reserve to improve its anti-money laundering controls and other compliance procedures, as the bank has been persistently failing in paying heed to several pacts with U.S. regulators.



Further, this May, Bank of America BAC agreed to pay a penalty of $75 million in order to settle an excessive fees probe. Last December, Mr. Cooper Group Inc. COOP was charged a penalty of $28.6 million in order to settle legal probes with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau regarding certain improper loan servicing practices committed between 2010 and 2015.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.