National Australia Bank lowers peak rate call for Australia to 3.85%, from 4.1%

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

March 29, 2023 — 08:37 pm EDT

Written by Stella Qiu for Reuters ->

By Stella Qiu

SYDNEY, March 30 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank said on Thursday it expects Australian interest rates to peak at 3.85%, down from a previous estimate of 4.1%.

NAB added it still expects the Reserve Bank of Australia to raise its official cash rate by 25 basis points in April for a final time, beginning rate cuts in the first half of 2024.

"We continue to see rate cuts in H1 2024 bringing the cash rate back to 3.1% as the economy slows and unemployment rises," the bank's chief economist Alan Oster said in a statement.

Fellow Australian bank Westpac also cut its peak rate forecast to 3.85% earlier this month.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu in Sydney Editing by Alasdair Pal)

((Alasdair.Pal@thomsonreuters.com; +61 291 717 228; Reuters Messaging: alasdair.pal.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.