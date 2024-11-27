News & Insights

National Australia Bank Lists New Securities on ASX

November 27, 2024 — 08:59 pm EST

National Australia Bank Limited (AU:NAB) has released an update.

National Australia Bank Limited has announced the quotation of 650,113 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange. These securities are part of an employee incentive scheme and will be available for trading from November 22, 2024. This move is expected to enhance the bank’s market presence and shareholder value.

