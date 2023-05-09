National Australia Bank Limited - ADR (NABZY) Declares $0.28 Dividend

National Australia Bank Limited - ADR said on May 5, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.28 per share ($0.55 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 12, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.37 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.34%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Australia Bank Limited - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NABZY is 0.04%, a decrease of 12.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.63% to 354K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.43% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for National Australia Bank Limited - ADR is 10.12. The forecasts range from a low of 7.73 to a high of $12.22. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.43% from its latest reported closing price of 10.37.

The projected annual revenue for National Australia Bank Limited - ADR is 21,172MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.52.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Yousif Capital Management holds 106K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 73K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing an increase of 47.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NABZY by 112.92% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust holds 70K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Henry James International Management holds 47K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Boston Private Wealth holds 37K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing a decrease of 5.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NABZY by 99.91% over the last quarter.

