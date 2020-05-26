National Australia Bank increases capital raising plan by A$750 mln

May 27 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank NAB.AX said on Wednesday it would increase the size of its share purchase plan offer by A$750 million ($498.60 million), adding more capital to its coffers as it weathers the coronavirus crisis.

The increased size adds to the original target of A$500 million, taking the total amount to be raised under the plan to A$1.25 billion, at an issue price of A$14.15 per share.

($1 = 1.5042 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.