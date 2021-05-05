National Australia Bank HY Profit Surges

(RTTNews) - National Australia Bank Ltd. (NAUBF.PK, NABZY.PK, NAB.AX) reported that its net profit attributable to owners for half year ended on 31 March 2021 surged to A$3.21 billion from A$1.31 billion in the previous year.

Cash earnings for the period were A$3.34 billion, 94.8 per cent higher than its Half Year Results last year. The bank lifted the 2021 interim dividend to 60 cents per share.

Net operating income was A$8.44 billion, up from A$8.36 billion in the previous year.

NAB CEO Ross McEwan said that it remained "a challenging and competitive banking environment in Australia and New Zealand."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.