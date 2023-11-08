News & Insights

National Australia Bank FY Profit Rises

November 08, 2023

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - National Australia Bank Ltd. (NAUBF.PK, NABZY.PK, NAB.AX) reported that its profit attributable to owners of the company for the year ended 30 September rose to A$7.41 billion or 228.7 cents per share from A$6.89 billion or 205.6 cents per share in the prior year.

Annual cash earnings increased to A$7.73 billion from A$7.10 billion in the previous year.

Net interest income for the year was A$16.81 billion up from A$14.84 billion in the prior year. Other income grew to A$3.84 billion from A$3.73 billion in the previous year.

The final 2023 dividend has been set at 84 cents per share, bringing total fiscal year 2023 dividends to 167 cents per share which is 10.6% higher than fiscal year 2022.

