National Australia Bank full-year profit down 11%

National Australia Bank Ltd reported a 10.6% drop in annual cash earnings on Thursday, missing estimates, as remediation charges plague the country's third-largest lender and chip away at its capital levels.

Cash earnings came in at A$5.10 billion ($3.51 billion) for the year ended Sept. 30, missing an average estimate of A$5.15 billion of analysts polled by Reuters. Last year, the lender reported earnings of A$5.70 billion.

The company declared a final dividend of A$0.83 per share, down from A$0.99 per share last year.

($1 = 1.4531 Australian dollars)

