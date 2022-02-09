National Australia Bank first-quarter cash profit rises 9%

National Australia Bank on Thursday reported a 9.1% rise in first-quarter cash profit as the country's second-biggest lender benefited from growth in home and business lending.

NAB posted cash earnings of A$1.80 billion ($1.29 billion) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with A$1.65 billion a year earlier and a Morgan Stanley estimate of about A$1.60 billion.

($1 = 1.3926 Australian dollars)

