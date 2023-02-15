National Australia Bank first-quarter cash profit rises 19%

Feb 16 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank NAB.AX on Thursday reported a 19% jump in its first-quarter cash profit, benefiting from the central bank's fast-paced monetary policy tightening and business lending volume growth.

The country's second-biggest lender posted cash earnings of A$2.15 billion ($1.48 billion) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with A$1.80 billion a year ago. Analysts had expected cash earnings of $2.01 billion, according to Visible Alpha consensus.

($1 = 1.4480 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

