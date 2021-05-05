National Australia Bank first-half cash profit soars 95%

National Australia Bank Ltd reported a 95% surge in first-half cash profit on Thursday as a rapid economic recovery encouraged the country's third-biggest lender to reverse provisions set aside for likely bad debt due to the pandemic.

Cash profit came in at A$3.34 billion ($2.59 billion) for the half year compared with A$1.72 billion a year earlier, beating an estimate of A$3.05 billion according to a Reuters poll.

($1 = 1.2908 Australian dollars)

