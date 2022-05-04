National Australia Bank first-half cash profit rises 4.1%

May 5 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank NAB.AX on Thursday posted a 4.1% rise in first-half cash profit as robust growth in lending and deposits helped the country's second-biggest lender offset the impact of shrinking margins.

NAB reported cash earnings of A$3.48 billion ($2.53 billion) for the six months to March, compared with A$3.34 billion a year earlier and Refinitiv IBES estimates of A$3.48 billion.

($1 = 1.3782 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

