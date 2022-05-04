National Australia Bank first-half cash profit rises 4.1%

Contributors
Shashwat Awasthi Reuters
Indranil Sarkar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

National Australia Bank on Thursday posted a 4.1% rise in first-half cash profit as robust growth in lending and deposits helped the country's second-biggest lender offset the impact of shrinking margins.

May 5 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank NAB.AX on Thursday posted a 4.1% rise in first-half cash profit as robust growth in lending and deposits helped the country's second-biggest lender offset the impact of shrinking margins.

NAB reported cash earnings of A$3.48 billion ($2.53 billion) for the six months to March, compared with A$3.34 billion a year earlier and Refinitiv IBES estimates of A$3.48 billion.

($1 = 1.3782 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@tr.com; Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters