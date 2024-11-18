National Australia Bank Director Increases Shareholdings

National Australia Bank Limited (AU:NAB) has released an update.

National Australia Bank Limited has announced a change in the shareholdings of Director Andrew Francis Irvine. Mr. Irvine has increased his holdings by acquiring 19,114 ordinary shares, boosting his total to 69,603 shares. This move reflects the exercise of Variable Rewards Rights as part of his compensation package.

