National Australia Bank Director Increases Shareholding

November 22, 2024 — 12:27 am EST

National Australia Bank Limited (AU:NAB) has released an update.

Christine Louise Fellowes, a director at National Australia Bank Limited, has increased her holding by acquiring 2,405 ordinary shares through an on-market trade, now holding a total of 7,300 shares. This move reflects potential confidence in the company’s performance and prospects in the financial markets.

