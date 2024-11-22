National Australia Bank Director Increases Shareholding

National Australia Bank Limited (AU:NAB) has released an update.

Christine Louise Fellowes, a director at National Australia Bank Limited, has increased her holding by acquiring 2,405 ordinary shares through an on-market trade, now holding a total of 7,300 shares. This move reflects potential confidence in the company’s performance and prospects in the financial markets.

