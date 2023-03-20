National Australia Bank CFO Lennon to retire

Adds details on CFO transition

March 21 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd NAB.AX said on Tuesday its Chief Financial Officer Gary Lennon will retire on Oct. 1, after seven years in the role.

Nathan Goonan, NAB's current group executive for strategy and innovation, will take on the additional role of CFO starting July 1, the country's second-largest lender said.

Lennon will stay with the bank and help with Goonan's transition to the CFO role, NAB said, adding that as part of the changes, Goonan's existing role will not continue.

