National Australia Bank CFO Lennon to retire

March 21 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd NAB.AX said on Tuesday its Chief Financial Officer Gary Lennon will retire on Oct. 1.

Nathan Goonan, NAB's current group executive for strategy and innovation, will take on the additional role of CFO starting July 1.

