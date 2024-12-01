National Australia Bank Appoints New Director with Share Interest

National Australia Bank Limited (AU:NAB) has released an update.

National Australia Bank Limited has announced the appointment of Warwick Ean Hunt as a new director, effective December 2, 2024. Hunt holds an indirect interest in 6,300 ordinary shares through The Hunt Family Trust. This appointment highlights NAB’s strategic focus on strengthening its leadership team.

