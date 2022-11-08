National Australia Bank annual cash profit rises 8%

Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

November 08, 2022 — 04:04 pm EST

Written by Sameer Manekar and Harish Sridharan for Reuters ->

Nov 9 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank NAB.AX, the country's second-largest lender, on Wednesday posted a 8.3% rise in annual cash profit as it benefited from robust home and business lending and as second-half margins were supported by rising interest rates.

Australia's biggest business bank reported cash earnings of A$7.10 billion ($4.62 billion) for the year to September, compared with A$6.56 billion a year earlier, and analysts' estimate of A$7.08 billion according to Refinitiv Eikon.

The bank declared a final dividend of 78 Australian cents per share, compared with 67 Australian cents apiece last year.

($1 = 1.5380 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter