National Australia Bank annual cash profit rises 8%

Nov 9 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank NAB.AX, the country's second-largest lender, on Wednesday posted a 8.3% rise in annual cash profit as it benefited from robust home and business lending and as second-half margins were supported by rising interest rates.

Australia's biggest business bank reported cash earnings of A$7.10 billion ($4.62 billion) for the year to September, compared with A$6.56 billion a year earlier, and analysts' estimate of A$7.08 billion according to Refinitiv Eikon.

The bank declared a final dividend of 78 Australian cents per share, compared with 67 Australian cents apiece last year.

($1 = 1.5380 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.