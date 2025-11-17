National Aluminium Company (NSEI:NATIONALUM) Price Target Increased by 14.16% to 256.39

The average one-year price target for National Aluminium Company (NSEI:NATIONALUM) has been revised to ₹ 256.39 / share. This is an increase of 14.16% from the prior estimate of ₹ 224.59 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 212.10 to a high of ₹ 307.65 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.27% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 262.35 / share.

National Aluminium Company Maintains 3.91% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 3.91%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.62% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Aluminium Company. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 3.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NATIONALUM is 0.11%, an increase of 22.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.66% to 91,087K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,865K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,675K shares , representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NATIONALUM by 6.76% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,508K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,317K shares , representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NATIONALUM by 1.89% over the last quarter.

PEIFX - PIMCO RAE Emerging Markets Fund Institutional Class holds 9,353K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,376K shares , representing a decrease of 10.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NATIONALUM by 9.03% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 8,221K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,115K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NATIONALUM by 3.23% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,378K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

