National Aluminium Company (BSE:532234) Price Target Increased by 14.20% to 256.18

The average one-year price target for National Aluminium Company (BSE:532234) has been revised to ₹ 256.18 / share. This is an increase of 14.20% from the prior estimate of ₹ 224.32 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 211.92 to a high of ₹ 307.39 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 60.51% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 159.60 / share.

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Aluminium Company. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 3.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 532234 is 0.11%, an increase of 22.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.66% to 91,087K shares.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,865K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,675K shares , representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 532234 by 6.76% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,508K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,317K shares , representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 532234 by 1.89% over the last quarter.

PEIFX - PIMCO RAE Emerging Markets Fund Institutional Class holds 9,353K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,376K shares , representing a decrease of 10.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 532234 by 9.03% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 8,221K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,115K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 532234 by 3.23% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,378K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

