National Alliance Securities Maintains InspireMD (NSPR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 17, 2023, National Alliance Securities maintained coverage of InspireMD (NASDAQ:NSPR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 198.47% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for InspireMD is 5.25. The forecasts range from a low of 5.20 to a high of $5.41. The average price target represents an increase of 198.47% from its latest reported closing price of 1.76.

The projected annual revenue for InspireMD is 9MM, an increase of 77.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in InspireMD. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NSPR is 0.00%, a decrease of 33.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 35.52% to 120K shares. The put/call ratio of NSPR is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HighTower Advisors holds 27K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hollencrest Capital Management holds 20K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BRSIX - Ultra-Small Company Market Fund Class N holds 17K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 14K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 14K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

InspireMD Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet® technology to make its products the industry standard for carotid stenting by providing outstanding acute results and durable, stroke-free, long-term outcomes.

Key filings for this company:

