National Alliance Securities Maintains InspireMD (NSPR) Buy Recommendation

May 18, 2023 — 04:06 am EDT

Fintel reports that on May 17, 2023, National Alliance Securities maintained coverage of InspireMD (NASDAQ:NSPR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 198.47% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for InspireMD is 5.25. The forecasts range from a low of 5.20 to a high of $5.41. The average price target represents an increase of 198.47% from its latest reported closing price of 1.76.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for InspireMD is 9MM, an increase of 77.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in InspireMD. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NSPR is 0.00%, a decrease of 33.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 35.52% to 120K shares. NSPR / InspireMD Inc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of NSPR is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NSPR / InspireMD Inc Shares Held by Institutions

HighTower Advisors holds 27K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hollencrest Capital Management holds 20K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BRSIX - Ultra-Small Company Market Fund Class N holds 17K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 14K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 14K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

InspireMD Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet® technology to make its products the industry standard for carotid stenting by providing outstanding acute results and durable, stroke-free, long-term outcomes.

Key filings for this company:

