NATI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of National Instruments Corp. (Symbol: NATI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.79, changing hands as low as $39.37 per share. National Instruments Corp. shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NATI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NATI's low point in its 52 week range is $30.42 per share, with $47.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.37.

