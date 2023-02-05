Nathan's Famous (NATH) Declares $0.50 Dividend

Nathan's Famous said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share.

At the current share price of $74.65 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.68%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.20%, the lowest has been 1.00%, and the highest has been 3.84%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.63 (n=218).

The current dividend yield is 0.77 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.29%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Fund Sentiment

There are 100 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nathan's Famous. This is a decrease of 78 owner(s) or 43.82%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NATH is 0.1588%, an increase of 105.3071%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.15% to 2,173K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 267,265 shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 268,814 shares, representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NATH by 16.08% over the last quarter.

WMMAX - Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fund holds 220,234 shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 220,734 shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NATH by 23.98% over the last quarter.

Teton Advisors holds 220,234 shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 220,734 shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NATH by 24.19% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IA holds 192,100 shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 192,000 shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NATH by 15.02% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 176,707 shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 200,827 shares, representing a decrease of 13.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NATH by 14.31% over the last quarter.

Nathan`s Famous Background Information

Nathan's is a Russell 2000 Company that currently distributes its products in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and 12 foreign countries through its restaurant system, foodservice sales programs and product licensing activities. Last year, over 700 million Nathan's Famous hot dogs were sold.

