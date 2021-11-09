Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.35

Nathan's Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.35 per share on the 3rd of December. This makes the dividend yield 2.2%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Nathan's Famous' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Based on the last payment, Nathan's Famous was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 13.5% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 51%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Nathan's Famous Is Still Building Its Track Record

NasdaqGS:NATH Historic Dividend November 9th 2021

The company has maintained a consistent dividend for a few years now, but we would like to see a longer track record before relying on it. Since 2018, the dividend has gone from US$1.00 to US$1.40. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 12% per annum over that time. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that Nathan's Famous has grown earnings per share at 14% per year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

We Really Like Nathan's Famous' Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Nathan's Famous (of which 2 make us uncomfortable!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

