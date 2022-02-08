Nathan's Famous' (NASDAQ:NATH) Dividend Will Be Increased To US$0.45

Nathan's Famous, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NATH) dividend will be increasing on the 4th of March to US$0.45, with investors receiving 29% more than last year. This makes the dividend yield 2.6%, which is above the industry average.

Nathan's Famous' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Nathan's Famous' earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 13.7% if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 50% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

NasdaqGS:NATH Historic Dividend February 8th 2022

Nathan's Famous Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. The first annual payment during the last 4 years was US$1.00 in 2018, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$1.40. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.8% a year over that time. Nathan's Famous has a nice track record of dividend growth but we would wait until we see a longer track record before getting too confident.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see Nathan's Famous has been growing its earnings per share at 14% a year over the past five years. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

Nathan's Famous Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Nathan's Famous is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Nathan's Famous you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

