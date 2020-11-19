Dividends
NATH

Nathan's Famous, Inc. (NATH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 20, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Nathan's Famous, Inc. (NATH) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 04, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NATH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that NATH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $64.5, the dividend yield is 2.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NATH was $64.5, representing a -18.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $79 and a 65.34% increase over the 52 week low of $39.01.

NATH is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX). NATH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.91.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NATH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NATH

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio