Nathan's Famous, Inc. (NATH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2021

Nathan's Famous, Inc. (NATH) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NATH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that NATH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $63.22, the dividend yield is 2.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NATH was $63.22, representing a -19.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $78.89 and a 19.28% increase over the 52 week low of $53.

NATH is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG). NATH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.09.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the nath Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

