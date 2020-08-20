Nathan's Famous, Inc. (NATH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2020

Nathan's Famous, Inc. (NATH) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 04, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NATH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that NATH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $53.3, the dividend yield is 2.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NATH was $53.3, representing a -35.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $82.18 and a 36.63% increase over the 52 week low of $39.01.

NATH is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX). NATH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.89.

