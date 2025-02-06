Nathan's Famous, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results with Revenue Increase and Higher Net Income

Nathan's Famous reports increased revenue, income, and EBITDA for Q3 and year-to-date fiscal 2025 compared to prior periods.

Nathan's Famous, Inc. announced its financial results for the third fiscal quarter ending December 29, 2024, reporting a revenue increase to $31.5 million from $28.9 million in the previous year, along with a rise in net income from $2.6 million to $4.5 million. For the forty-week period, total revenue reached $117.4 million, marking growth from $109.6 million in the prior year, with net income also increasing significantly to $19.8 million compared to $15.7 million previously. The company's income from operations improved as well, driven by higher sales in its branded products and product licensing segments. Nathan's foodservice sales rose, particularly at Coney Island locations, although some operational challenges were noted due to rising costs in beef. The board declared a dividend of $0.50 per share, reflecting ongoing profitability and returns to shareholders.

Revenues increased to $31,519,000 for the third fiscal quarter, a significant rise from $28,890,000 in the prior year, indicating strong sales performance.

Net income grew to $4,484,000 for the third quarter, up from $2,607,000, demonstrating improved profitability year-over-year.

Earnings per diluted share increased to $1.10, compared to $0.64 in the previous year, highlighting better returns for shareholders.

License royalties increased to $29,517,000, reflecting growth in licensing revenue and robust partnerships, particularly with Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Income from operations in the branded product program decreased by $363,000 during the fiscal 2025 period, attributed primarily to a 4% increase in the cost of beef and beef trimmings.

Franchise fees and royalties decreased to $3,238,000 during the fiscal 2025 period compared to $3,321,000 in the previous period.

Total franchise fee income, including cancellation fees, decreased to $294,000 during the fiscal 2025 period compared to $325,000 in the previous period.

What were Nathan's Famous revenue and net income for Q3 2025?

Nathan's reported revenues of $31.52 million and net income of $4.48 million for Q3 fiscal 2025.

How did Nathan's Famous perform compared to the previous fiscal year?

Revenues increased from $28.89 million last year to $31.52 million this year, showing solid growth.

What is Nathan's Famous Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year 2025?

The Adjusted EBITDA for the thirty-nine weeks ended December 29, 2024, was $32.11 million.

What factors contributed to Nathan's increase in license royalties?

License royalties increased primarily due to a 13% growth from Smithfield Foods, totaling $26.75 million in the fiscal year.

When will Nathan's Famous pay its next cash dividend?

The next cash dividend of $0.50 per share will be paid on February 28, 2025, to shareholders of record by February 18, 2025.

JERICHO, N.Y., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nathan's Famous, Inc. (“Nathan’s”, the “Company”, “we”, “us” or “our”) (NASDAQ:NATH) today reported results for its third fiscal quarter ended December 29, 2024.





For the thirteen-week period ended December 29, 2024 (“third quarter fiscal 2025”):







Revenues were $31,519,000 as compared to $28,890,000 during the thirteen weeks ended December 24, 2023;



Income from operations was $6,752,000 as compared to $5,137,000 during the thirteen weeks ended December 24, 2023;



Adjusted EBITDA



1



, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $7,479,000 as compared to $5,751,000 during the thirteen weeks ended December 24, 2023;



Income before provision for income taxes was $6,059,000 as compared to $3,735,000 during the thirteen weeks ended December 24, 2023;



Net income was $4,484,000 as compared to $2,607,000 during the thirteen weeks ended December 24, 2023; and



Earnings per diluted share was $1.10 per share as compared to $0.64 per share during the thirteen weeks ended December 24, 2023.







For the thirty-nine weeks ended December 29, 2024 (“fiscal 2025”):







Revenues were $117,395,000 as compared to $109,619,000 during the thirty-nine weeks ended December 24, 2023;



Income from operations was $30,129,000 as compared to $25,704,000 during the thirty-nine weeks ended December 24, 2023;



Adjusted EBITDA



1



, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $32,110,000 as compared to $27,561,000 during the thirty-nine weeks ended December 24, 2023;



Income before provision for income taxes was $26,942,000 as compared to $21,731,000 during the thirty-nine weeks ended December 24, 2023;



Net income was $19,791,000 as compared to $15,706,000 during the thirty-nine weeks ended December 24, 2023; and



Earnings per diluted share was $4.84 per share as compared to $3.84 per share during the thirty-nine weeks ended December 24, 2023.







The Company also reported the following:







License royalties increased to $29,517,000 during the thirty-nine weeks ended December 29, 2024, (“fiscal 2025 period”) as compared to $26,075,000 during the thirty-nine weeks ended December 24, 2023. During the fiscal 2025 period, royalties earned under the retail agreement, including the foodservice program, from Smithfield Foods, Inc., increased 13% to $26,751,000 as compared to $23,582,000 of royalties earned during the thirty-nine weeks ended December 24, 2023.



In the Branded Product Program, which features the sale of Nathan’s hot dogs to the foodservice industry, sales increased by $3,571,000 to $71,781,000 during the fiscal 2025 period as compared to $68,210,000 during the thirty-nine weeks ended December 24, 2023. The volume of hot dogs sold by the Company increased by 1.5%. Our average selling price, which is partially correlated to the beef markets, increased by approximately 3.5% compared to the prior year period. Income from operations decreased by $363,000 to $5,406,000 during the fiscal 2025 period as compared to $5,769,000 for the thirty-nine weeks ended December 24, 2023, due primarily to a 4% increase in the cost of beef and beef trimmings.



Sales from Company-owned restaurants were $11,351,000 during the fiscal 2025 period as compared to $10,512,000 during the thirty-nine weeks ended December 24, 2023. Restaurant sales were primarily impacted by higher sales at our Coney Island locations due to an increase in our average check.



Franchise fees and royalties were $3,238,000 during the fiscal 2025 period as compared to $3,321,000 during the thirty-nine weeks ended December 24, 2023. Total royalties were $2,944,000 during the fiscal 2025 period as compared to $2,996,000 during the thirty-nine weeks ended December 24, 2023. Total franchise fee income, including cancellation fees, was $294,000 during the fiscal 2025 period as compared to $325,000 during the thirty-nine weeks ended December 24, 2023. Twenty-four franchised locations opened during the fiscal 2025 period.



During the fiscal 2025 period, we recorded Advertising Fund revenue and expense of $1,508,000 as compared to $1,501,000 during the thirty-nine weeks ended December 24, 2023.



During the fiscal 2025 period, the Board of Directors declared and paid three quarterly cash dividends of $0.50 per share totaling $6,127,000.







Effective February 6, 2025, the Board of Directors declared its quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share payable on February 28, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 18, 2025.









Certain Non-GAAP Financial Information:







In addition to disclosing results that are determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America ("US GAAP"), the Company is disclosing EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure which is defined as net income, excluding (i) interest expense; (ii) provision for income taxes and (iii) depreciation and amortization expense. The Company is also disclosing Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure which is defined as EBITDA, excluding (i) the loss on debt extinguishment and (ii) share-based compensation that the Company believes will impact the comparability of its results of operations.









The Company believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors to assist in assessing and understanding the Company's operating performance and underlying trends in the Company's business because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are (i) among the measures used by management in evaluating performance and (ii) are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties as a common performance measure.





EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not recognized terms under US GAAP and should not be viewed as alternatives to net income or other measures of financial performance or liquidity in conformity with US GAAP. Additionally, our definitions of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may differ from other companies. Analysis of results and outlook on a non-US GAAP basis should be used as a complement to, and in conjunction with, data presented in accordance with US GAAP. Please see the table at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income.







About Nathan’s Famous







Nathan’s is a Russell 2000 Company that currently distributes its products in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and twenty foreign countries through its restaurant system, foodservice sales programs and product licensing activities. For additional information about Nathan’s please visit our website at





www.nathansfamous.com





.





1



EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the definitions of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA on page 3 of this release and the reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income in the table at the end of this release.







Except for historical information contained in this news release, the matters discussed are forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve risks and uncertainties. Words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are based on the current belief of the Company’s management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company’s management. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include but are not limited to: the impact of disease epidemics such as the COVID-19 pandemic; increases in the cost of food and paper products; the impact of price increases on customer visits; the status of our licensing and supply agreements, including our licensing revenue and overall profitability being substantially dependent on our agreement with Smithfield Foods, Inc.; the impact of our debt service and repayment obligations under our credit facility, including the effect on our ability to fund working capital, operations and make new investments; economic (including inflationary pressures like those currently being experienced); weather (including the impact on sales at our restaurants particularly during the summer months), and changes in the price of beef and beef trimmings; our ability to pass on the cost of any price increases in beef and beef trimmings; legislative and business conditions; potential changes in U.S. income tax or tariff policies; the collectability of receivables; changes in consumer tastes; the continued viability of Coney Island as a destination location for visitors; the ability to attract franchisees; the impact of the minimum wage legislation on labor costs in New York State or other changes in labor laws, including regulations which could render a franchisor as a “joint employer” or the impact of our union contracts; our ability to attract competent restaurant and managerial personnel; the enforceability of international franchising agreements; the future effects of any food borne illness, such as bovine spongiform encephalopathy, BSE and e coli; and the risk factors reported from time to time in the Company’s SEC reports. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.











COMPANY





Robert Steinberg, Vice President - Finance and CFO









CONTACT:





(516) 338-8500 ext. 229























Nathan's Famous, Inc. and Subsidiaries





















(unaudited)

























Thirteen weeks ended













Thirty-nine weeks ended

















Dec. 29, 2024













Dec. 24, 2023













Dec. 29, 2024













Dec. 24, 2023















Financial Highlights





























































































Total revenues





$





31,519,000









$





28,890,000









$





117,395,000









$





109,619,000













































Income from operations (a)





$





6,752,000









$





5,137,000









$





30,129,000









$





25,704,000













































Net income





$





4,484,000









$





2,607,000









$





19,791,000









$





15,706,000













































Net income per share:





































Basic





$





1.10









$





0.64









$





4.84









$





3.85









Diluted





$





1.10









$





0.64









$





4.84









$





3.84













































Weighted-average shares used in





































Computing net income per share:





































Basic





4,086,000









4,080,000









4,085,000









4,080,000









Diluted





4,093,000









4,080,000









4,092,000









4,087,000

















Select Segment Information















Revenues







































Branded product program





$





21,099,000









$





19,688,000









$





71,781,000









$





68,210,000









Product licensing





7,105,000









6,078,000









29,517,000









26,075,000









Restaurant operations





2,795,000









2,616,000









14,589,000









13,833,000









Advertising fund revenue





520,000









508,000









1,508,000









1,501,000









Total Revenues





$





31,519,000









$





28,890,000









$





117,395,000









$





109,619,000















































Income from operations (b)







































Branded product program





$





2,209,000









$





2,421,000









$





5,406,000









$





5,769,000









Product licensing





7,059,000









6,033,000









29,380,000









25,939,000









Restaurant operations





(86,000)









(308,000)









2,741,000









2,000,000









Corporate (c)







(



2,430,000



)













(



3,009,000)











(



7,398,000)











(



8,004,000)









Income from operations (b)





$





6,752,000









$





5,137,000









$





30,129,000









$





25,704,000















































Excludes loss on debt extinguishment, interest expense, interest and dividend income, and other income, net.





Excludes loss on debt extinguishment, interest expense, interest and dividend income and other income, net which are managed centrally at the corporate level, and, accordingly, such items are not presented by segment since they are excluded from the measure of profitability reviewed by the Chief Operating Decision Maker.





Consists principally of administrative expenses not allocated to the operating segments such as executive management, finance, information technology, legal, insurance, corporate office costs, incentive compensation, compliance costs and the operating results of the Advertising Fund.





















Nathan's Famous, Inc. and Subsidiaries





















Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA













(unaudited)

























Thirteen weeks ended













Thirty-nine weeks ended

















Dec. 29, 2024













Dec. 24, 2023













Dec. 29, 2024













Dec. 24, 2023

































































EBITDA







































Net Income





$





4,484,000









$





2,607,000









$





19,791,000









$





15,706,000













































Interest Expense





842,000









1,392,000









3,343,000









4,219,000













































Provision for income taxes





1,575,000









1,128,000









7,151,000









6,025,000













































Depreciation and amortization





235,000









268,000









731,000









896,000













































EBITDA





$





7,136,000









$





5,395,000









$





31,016,000









$





26,846,000



















































































Adjusted EBITDA







































EBITDA





$





7,136,000









$





5,395,000









$





31,016,000









$





26,846,000













































Loss on debt extinguishment





55,000









169,000









389,000









169,000













































Share-based compensation





288,000









187,000









705,000









546,000













































Adjusted EBITDA





$





7,479,000









$





5,751,000









$





32,110,000









$





27,561,000







