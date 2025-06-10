Nathan's Famous, Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Results and Declares First Quarterly Cash Dividend for Fiscal 2026

Nathan's Famous, Inc. reported fiscal 2025 revenues of $148 million, net income of $24 million, and declared a $0.50 dividend.

Nathan's Famous, Inc. announced its fiscal year and fourth quarter results for 2025, reporting a revenue increase to $148.2 million from $138.6 million in the prior year. The company declared its first quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share, to be paid on July 1, 2025. Income from operations rose to $36.5 million, with net income reaching $24 million, resulting in earnings per diluted share of $5.87, up from $4.80 the previous year. In the fourth quarter, revenues were $30.8 million, also showing growth compared to the same period last year. Additionally, income from operations decreased slightly due to rising beef costs, while royalties from product licensing increased significantly. Nathan’s continues to engage in licensing, foodservice sales, and restaurant operations, maintaining its presence in various markets.

Declared the first quarterly cash dividend for fiscal 2026 of $0.50 per share, indicating financial stability and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Increased revenues for fiscal year 2025 to $148,182,000, up from $138,610,000 in fiscal 2024, demonstrating growth in the company's top line.

Net income rose to $24,026,000 in fiscal 2025, significantly higher than $19,616,000 in fiscal 2024, reflecting improved profitability.

License royalties increased to $37,418,000 in fiscal 2025, compared to $33,581,000 in fiscal 2024, indicating strong performance in licensing activities.

Income from operations decreased in the fourth quarter compared to the previous year, indicating potentially rising operational challenges.

Franchise operations revenue decreased, which may signify difficulties in maintaining or growing the franchise network.

Advertising revenue remained relatively flat, suggesting potential issues in marketing effectiveness or brand visibility.

What is Nathan's Famous latest dividend announcement?

Nathan's Famous declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share, payable on July 1, 2025.

How did Nathan's Famous perform financially in fiscal 2025?

The company reported revenues of $148.2 million and net income of $24 million for fiscal 2025.

What were the earnings per share for Nathan's Famous in fiscal 2025?

Earnings per diluted share were $5.87 for fiscal 2025, up from $4.80 in fiscal 2024.

Did Nathan's Famous see growth in license royalties?

Yes, license royalties increased to $37.4 million in fiscal 2025, compared to $33.6 million in fiscal 2024.

What is the outlook for Nathan's Famous based on the press release?

The company expects ongoing growth and revenue stability, supported by increased sales and brand initiatives.

$NATH insiders have traded $NATH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NATH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN S GENSON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $87,044.

We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of $NATH stock to their portfolio, and 37 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

JERICHO, N.Y., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nathan's Famous, Inc. (“Nathan’s”, the “Company”, “we”, “us” or “our”) (NASDAQ:NATH) today reported results for its fiscal year and fourth quarter ended March 30, 2025.





Effective June 10, 2025, the Board of Directors declared its first quarterly cash dividend for fiscal 2026 of $0.50 per share, which is payable on July 1, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 23, 2025.





For the fiscal year ended March 30, 2025:







Revenues were $148,182,000 for the fifty-two weeks ended March 30, 2025 (“fiscal 2025”) as compared to $138,610,000 for the fifty-three weeks ended March 31, 2024 (“fiscal 2024”);



Revenues were $148,182,000 for the fifty-two weeks ended March 30, 2025 (“fiscal 2025”) as compared to $138,610,000 for the fifty-three weeks ended March 31, 2024 (“fiscal 2024”);



Income from operations was $36,497,000 for fiscal 2025 as compared to $32,506,000 for fiscal 2024;



Income from operations was $36,497,000 for fiscal 2025 as compared to $32,506,000 for fiscal 2024;



Adjusted EBITDA



1



for fiscal 2025, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $39,206,000 as compared to $34,843,000 for fiscal 2024;



Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2025, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $39,206,000 as compared to $34,843,000 for fiscal 2024;



Income before provision for income taxes was $32,761,000 for fiscal 2025 as compared to $27,451,000 for fiscal 2024;



Income before provision for income taxes was $32,761,000 for fiscal 2025 as compared to $27,451,000 for fiscal 2024;



Net income was $24,026,000 for fiscal 2025 as compared to $19,616,000 for fiscal 2024; and



Net income was $24,026,000 for fiscal 2025 as compared to $19,616,000 for fiscal 2024; and



Earnings per diluted share was $5.87 per share for fiscal 2025 as compared to $4.80 per share for fiscal 2024.











For the quarter ended March 30, 2025:







Revenues were $30,787,000 for the thirteen weeks ended March 30, 2025 (“fourth quarter fiscal 2025”) as compared to $28,991,000 for the fourteen weeks ended March 31, 2024 (“fourth quarter fiscal 2024”);



Revenues were $30,787,000 for the thirteen weeks ended March 30, 2025 (“fourth quarter fiscal 2025”) as compared to $28,991,000 for the fourteen weeks ended March 31, 2024 (“fourth quarter fiscal 2024”);



Income from operations was $6,368,000 for the fourth quarter fiscal 2025 as compared to $6,802,000 for the fourth quarter fiscal 2024;



Income from operations was $6,368,000 for the fourth quarter fiscal 2025 as compared to $6,802,000 for the fourth quarter fiscal 2024;



Adjusted EBITDA



1



for the fourth quarter fiscal 2025, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $7,096,000 as compared to $7,282,000 for the fourth quarter fiscal 2024;



Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter fiscal 2025, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $7,096,000 as compared to $7,282,000 for the fourth quarter fiscal 2024;



Income before provision for income taxes was $5,819,000 for the fourth quarter fiscal 2025 as compared to $5,720,000 for the fourth quarter fiscal 2024;



Income before provision for income taxes was $5,819,000 for the fourth quarter fiscal 2025 as compared to $5,720,000 for the fourth quarter fiscal 2024;



Net income was $4,235,000 for the fourth quarter fiscal 2025 as compared to $3,910,000 for the fourth quarter fiscal 2024; and



Net income was $4,235,000 for the fourth quarter fiscal 2025 as compared to $3,910,000 for the fourth quarter fiscal 2024; and



Earnings per diluted share was $1.03 per share for the fourth quarter fiscal 2025 as compared to $0.96 per share for the fourth quarter fiscal 2024.











The Company also reported the following:







License royalties increased to $37,418,000 during fiscal 2025 as compared to $33,581,000 during fiscal 2024. During fiscal 2025, royalties earned under the retail agreement, including the foodservice program, from Smithfield Foods, Inc., increased 12% to $33,589,000 as compared to $30,068,000 during fiscal 2024.



License royalties increased to $37,418,000 during fiscal 2025 as compared to $33,581,000 during fiscal 2024. During fiscal 2025, royalties earned under the retail agreement, including the foodservice program, from Smithfield Foods, Inc., increased 12% to $33,589,000 as compared to $30,068,000 during fiscal 2024.



In the Branded Product Program, which features the sale of Nathan’s hot dogs to the foodservice industry, sales increased by $5,339,000 to $91,828,000 during fiscal 2025 as compared to $86,489,000 during fiscal 2024. The volume of hot dogs sold by the Company increased by approximately 1.2%. Our average selling price, which is partially correlated to the beef markets, increased by approximately 5% compared to the prior year period. Income from operations decreased by $1,148,000 to $7,136,000 during fiscal 2025 as compared to $8,284,000 during fiscal 2024 due primarily to a 7% increase in the cost of beef and beef trimmings.



In the Branded Product Program, which features the sale of Nathan’s hot dogs to the foodservice industry, sales increased by $5,339,000 to $91,828,000 during fiscal 2025 as compared to $86,489,000 during fiscal 2024. The volume of hot dogs sold by the Company increased by approximately 1.2%. Our average selling price, which is partially correlated to the beef markets, increased by approximately 5% compared to the prior year period. Income from operations decreased by $1,148,000 to $7,136,000 during fiscal 2025 as compared to $8,284,000 during fiscal 2024 due primarily to a 7% increase in the cost of beef and beef trimmings.



Sales from Company-owned restaurants were $12,714,000 during fiscal 2025 as compared to $12,103,000 during fiscal 2024. Restaurant sales were primarily impacted by higher sales at our Coney Island locations due to an increase in our average check.



Sales from Company-owned restaurants were $12,714,000 during fiscal 2025 as compared to $12,103,000 during fiscal 2024. Restaurant sales were primarily impacted by higher sales at our Coney Island locations due to an increase in our average check.



Revenues from franchise operations were $4,148,000 during fiscal 2025 as compared to $4,356,000 during fiscal 2024. Total royalties were $3,767,000 during fiscal 2025 as compared to $3,886,000 during fiscal 2024. Total franchise fee income, including cancellations fees, was $381,000 during fiscal 2025 as compared to $470,000 during fiscal 2024. Twenty-five franchised locations opened during fiscal 2025.



Revenues from franchise operations were $4,148,000 during fiscal 2025 as compared to $4,356,000 during fiscal 2024. Total royalties were $3,767,000 during fiscal 2025 as compared to $3,886,000 during fiscal 2024. Total franchise fee income, including cancellations fees, was $381,000 during fiscal 2025 as compared to $470,000 during fiscal 2024. Twenty-five franchised locations opened during fiscal 2025.



Advertising revenue was $2,074,000 during fiscal 2025 as compared to $2,081,000 during fiscal 2024.



Advertising revenue was $2,074,000 during fiscal 2025 as compared to $2,081,000 during fiscal 2024.



On February 28, 2025, the Company paid the $0.50 per share regular cash dividend that was declared by the Board of Directors effective February 6, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business of February 18, 2025.













Certain Non-GAAP Financial Information:







In addition to disclosing results that are determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America ("US GAAP"), the Company is disclosing EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure which is defined as net income, excluding (i) interest expense; (ii) provision for income taxes and (iii) depreciation and amortization expense. The Company is also disclosing Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure which is defined as EBITDA, excluding (i) loss on debt extinguishment, and (ii) share-based compensation that the Company believes will impact the comparability of its results of operations.





The Company believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors to assist in assessing and understanding the Company's operating performance and underlying trends in the Company's business because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are (i) among the measures used by management in evaluating performance and (ii) are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties as a common performance measure.









EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not recognized terms under US GAAP and should not be viewed as alternatives to net income or other measures of financial performance or liquidity in conformity with US GAAP. Additionally, our definitions of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may differ from other companies. Analysis of results and outlook on a non-US GAAP basis should be used as a complement to, and in conjunction with, data presented in accordance with US GAAP. Please see the table at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income.







About Nathan’s Famous







Nathan’s is a Russell 2000 Company that currently distributes its products in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and twenty foreign countries through its product licensing activities, foodservice sales programs, and restaurant system. For additional information about Nathan’s Famous, please visit our website at





www.nathansfamous.com





.





________________________________









1



EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the definitions of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA on page 2 of this release and the reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income in the table at the end of this release.

















Except for historical information contained in this news release, the matters discussed are forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve risks and uncertainties. Words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are based on the current belief of the Company’s management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company’s management. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include but are not limited to: the impact of disease epidemics such as the COVID-19 pandemic; increases in the cost of food and paper products; the impact of price increases on customer visits; the status of our licensing and supply agreements, including our licensing revenue and overall profitability being substantially dependent on our agreement with Smithfield Foods, Inc.; the impact of our debt service and repayment obligations under our credit facility, including the effect on our ability to fund working capital, operations and make new investments; economic (including inflationary pressures like those currently being experienced); weather (including the impact on sales at our restaurants particularly during the summer months), and changes in the price of beef trimmings; our ability to pass on the cost of any price increases in beef and beef trimmings; legislative and business conditions; potential changes in U.S. income tax or tariff policies; the collectability of receivables; changes in consumer tastes; the continued viability of Coney Island as a destination location for visitors; the ability to attract franchisees; the impact of the minimum wage legislation on labor costs in New York State or other changes in labor laws, including regulations which could render a franchisor as a “joint employer” or the impact of our union contracts; our ability to attract competent restaurant and managerial personnel; the enforceability of international franchising agreements; the future effects of any food borne illness, such as bovine spongiform encephalopathy, BSE and e coli; and the risk factors reported from time to time in the Company’s SEC reports. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.



















COMPANY





Robert Steinberg, Vice President - Finance and CFO









CONTACT:





(516) 338-8500 ext. 229



































Nathan's Famous, Inc. and Subsidiaries









































































Thirteen weeks





ended













Fourteen weeks





ended













Fifty-two weeks





ended













Fifty-three weeks





ended

















Mar. 30, 2025













Mar. 31, 2024













Mar. 30, 2025













Mar. 31, 2024















Financial Highlights













































































































Total revenues





$





30,787,000













$





28,991,000













$





148,182,000













$





138,610,000

































































Income from operations (a)





$





6,368,000













$





6,802,000













$





36,497,000













$





32,506,000

































































Net income





$





4,235,000













$





3,910,000













$





24,026,000













$





19,616,000

































































Net income per share:





















































Basic





$





1.04













$





0.96













$





5.88













$





4.81













Diluted





$





1.03













$





0.96













$





5.87













$





4.80

































































Weighted-average shares used in





















































Computing net income per share:





















































Basic





4,089,000













4,085,000













4,086,000













4,081,000













Diluted





4,102,000













4,088,000













4,095,000













4,087,000





































































Select Segment Information















































































































Revenues























































Branded product program





$





20,047,000













$





18,279,000













$





91,828,000













$





86,489,000













Product licensing





7,901,000













7,506,000













37,418,000













33,581,000













Restaurant operations





2,273,000













2,626,000













16,862,000













16,459,000













Advertising fund revenue





566,000













580,000













2,074,000













2,081,000













Total Revenues





$





30,787,000













$





28,991,000













$





148,182,000













$





138,610,000



































































Income from operations (b)























































Branded product program





$





1,730,000













$





2,515,000













$





7,136,000













$





8,284,000













Product licensing





7,856,000













7,460,000













37,236,000













33,399,000













Restaurant operations





(310,000





)









(339,000





)









2,431,000













1,661,000













Corporate (c)





(2,908,000





)









(2,834,000





)









(10,306,000





)









(10,838,000





)









Income from operations (b)









$





6,368,000

















$





6,802,000

















$





36,497,000

















$





32,506,000























































































Excludes loss on debt extinguishment, interest expense, interest and dividend income, and other income, net.





Excludes loss on debt extinguishment, interest expense, interest and dividend income, and other income, net which are managed centrally at the corporate level, and, accordingly, such items are not presented by segment since they are excluded from the measure of profitability reviewed by the Chief Operating Decision Maker.





Consists principally of administrative expenses not allocated to the operating segments such as executive management, finance, information technology, legal, insurance, corporate office costs, incentive compensation, share-based compensation, compliance costs, and the operating results of the Advertising Fund.





















Nathan's Famous, Inc. and Subsidiaries













Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

























Thirteen weeks





ended













Fourteen weeks





ended













Fifty-two weeks





ended













Fifty-three weeks





ended

















Mar. 30, 2025













Mar. 31, 2024













Mar. 30, 2025













Mar. 31, 2024

















































































EBITDA







































Net Income





$





4,235,000













$





3,910,000













$





24,026,000













$





19,616,000

















































Interest Expense









763,000

















1,136,000

















4,106,000

















5,355,000

















































Provision for income taxes









1,584,000

















1,810,000

















8,735,000

















7,835,000

















































Depreciation and amortization









226,000

















239,000

















957,000

















1,135,000

















































EBITDA





$





6,808,000













$





7,095,000













$





37,824,000













$





33,941,000



























































































































Adjusted EBITDA







































EBITDA





$





6,808,000













$





7,095,000













$





37,824,000













$





33,941,000

















































Loss on debt extinguishment









-

















-

















389,000

















169,000

















































Share-based compensation









288,000

















187,000

















993,000

















733,000

















































Adjusted EBITDA





$





7,096,000













$





7,282,000













$





39,206,000













$





34,843,000















































