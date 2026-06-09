NATHAN'S FAMOUS IN Announces Drop In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - NATHAN'S FAMOUS IN (NATH) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $2.81 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $4.24 million, or $1.03 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.9% to $35.07 million from $30.79 million last year.

NATHAN'S FAMOUS IN earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.81 Mln. vs. $4.24 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.68 vs. $1.03 last year. -Revenue: $35.07 Mln vs. $30.79 Mln last year.

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