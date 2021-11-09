Nathan Chan: Entrepreneurial Education Inspires the Next Generation of Founders

Ladderworks is a publishing platform of diverse picture books and online curriculum with the mission to empower over a million kids to become social entrepreneurs. Our current series features interviews by our interplanetary journalist Spiffy with inspiring Social Entrepreneurs and Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Builders, who are advancing the UN SDGs.

Hi! It’s me, Spiffy the interplanetary journalist reporting from Planet Earth with the latest scoop on entrepreneurs making a difference for all of us around the world! Today’s rockstar is Nathan Chan, CEO of Foundr, a global media and education company with the aim to inspire the new generation of entrepreneurs.

Spiffy: Welcome to Spiffy’s Blog, Nathan! Let’s dive right in. What challenge is Foundr addressing?

Nathan: I’m thrilled to be here, Spiffy, thanks for having me! Foundr is a global media and education company that connects millions of people every month with some of the most successful living entrepreneurs of our generation such as Richard Branson, Arianna Huffington, Mark Cuban, Jack Dorsey, and many more. Foundr breaks down their strategies and experiences into actionable, battle-tested content through magazines, podcasts, videos, blogs, and online courses so that you too can build and grow a successful business. We're on a mission to build a brand that serves tens of millions of entrepreneurs on a weekly basis through our content and to build an educational course platform and school that is the largest online school for entrepreneurs, replacing traditional education.

Spiffy: That sounds amazing! What motivated you to do it?

Nathan: I started Foundr because seven to eight years ago I identified that many people were wanting to become entrepreneurs but it was difficult to find a place or a resource that you could know and trust but also relate to. There is so much information out there online that it is very difficult to know who and what to trust. We want to become a trusted source and a platform that really helps a lot of people at scale. The impact of our work and the ripple effect is extremely satisfying and these are what motivate me every day.

Spiffy: How is the Foundr team working towards a more equitable world?

Nathan: We're working to democratize entrepreneurial education and bring the lessons and experiences from some of the most successful entrepreneurs of our generation to everyone around the world. Building a business is very difficult, and we're working to empower you with the information and hard-earned experiences from people that have been on the journey many entrepreneurs are embarking on.

Spiffy: Tell me about a recent Foundr milestone and the impact that it makes.

Nathan: We've recently hit more than 50 full-time Foundr team members. As a fully bootstrapped company with no outside funding, this is an incredible milestone for us—the more team members we are able to hire the more content we can create, and the more content we can create the more we can serve our community and continue to build the brand to impact more people at a larger scale...which is very exciting!

Spiffy: That is very exciting, congratulations! Before we sign off, could you elaborate on a startup or project you’ve worked with that exemplifies the impact you’re striving to make?

Nathan: The most impactful project is the work we do at Foundr. Right now millions of people consume our content every single week. We're working hard to continue to grow our brand, share more stories, and keep building our online school. We believe we can help support and inspire the next Elon Musk to continue to drive humanity forward.

Spiffy: Education, empowerment, innovation—talk about essential and inspiring. Thanks for taking the time to talk to me today, Nathan, it’s been an honor!

Nathan Chan is the CEO of Foundr, one of the fastest-growing entrepreneurial brands in the world today. He has had the pleasure of interviewing some of the most accomplished and successful entrepreneurs of our generation.(First published on the Ladderworks website on November 9, 2021)

