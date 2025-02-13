News & Insights

$NATH stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

February 13, 2025 — 10:31 am EST

February 13, 2025 — 10:31 am EST

$NATH stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,524,154 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $NATH:

$NATH Insider Trading Activity

$NATH insiders have traded $NATH stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NATH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • BRIAN S GENSON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,400 shares for an estimated $207,794.

$NATH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 39 institutional investors add shares of $NATH stock to their portfolio, and 26 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

