$NATH stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NATH stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,524,154 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $NATH:
$NATH Insider Trading Activity
$NATH insiders have traded $NATH stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NATH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRIAN S GENSON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,400 shares for an estimated $207,794.
$NATH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 39 institutional investors add shares of $NATH stock to their portfolio, and 26 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TETON ADVISORS, INC. removed 55,438 shares (-32.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,484,934
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 18,851 shares (+15.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,481,877
- AE WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC removed 12,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $970,800
- CRAWFORD FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC added 10,350 shares (+11.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $837,315
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 7,795 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $630,615
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 7,783 shares (+164.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $611,821
- ELLSWORTH ADVISORS, LLC added 7,499 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $589,496
