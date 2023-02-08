US Markets

Natgas starts flowing to Freeport LNG export plant in Texas again

February 08, 2023 — 07:07 am EST

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Freeport LNG's long-idled liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas was on track to start receiving small amounts of natural gas from pipelines on Wednesday after receiving no gas on Tuesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

