Natgas starts flowing again to Freeport LNG export plant in Texas

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Freeport oLog's long-idled liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas was on track to start receiving small amounts of natural gas from pipelines on Wednesday after receiving on Tuesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Freeport was on track to pull in about 37 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) of pipeline gas on Wednesday.

The plant pulled in an average of 34 mmcfd from Jan. 26, when federal regulators approved the company's plan to start cooling some pipes, through Monday.

That is a fraction of what it can pull in when operating at full power. Freeport can turn about 2.1 billion cubic feet of gas into LNG each day, which is about 2% of total U.S. daily gas production.

Freeport, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, shut after a fire in June 2022.

Many analysts have said that they do not expect the plant to return to full power until mid March or later. A couple of Freeport's customers - Japan's JERA9501.T, 9502.T and Osaka Gas9532.T - have said that they do not expect to get LNG from the plant until after March.

Freeport has told Texas regulators that it would start sending gas to one of three liquefaction trains, which turn gas into LNG.

The plant, however, is waiting for permission from federal regulators to start loading LNG on ships to free up space in its storage tanks.

Federal regulators will hold a public meeting on Freeport on Saturday to provide members of the community and other interested parties an opportunity to voice concerns about Freeport's restart plans and to receive an update on what is happening at the plant.

