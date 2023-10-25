News & Insights

Natgas producer EQT posts surprise quarterly profit as sales volumes climb

October 25, 2023 — 05:28 pm EDT

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas producer EQT Corp EQT.N reported a surprise profit on Wednesday, helped by higher sales volumes that offset lower gas prices.

EQT had won an antitrust approval to close a deal to buy Quantum Energy-backed THQ Appalachia I and its associated infrastructure during the quarter.

"Integration of these assets is occurring at record pace," CEO Toby Rice said in a statement.

Total sales volumes rose to 523 billions of cubic feet equivalent (bcfe), from last year's 488 bcfe.

Average U.S. natural gas prices NGc1 fell 60%, but were up about 15% in the third quarter as a heat wave swept through much of the United States in July, lifting cooling demand and boosting gas prices.

EQT said the average realized price fell to $2.28 per thousand cubic feet equivalent (mcfe) in the reported quarter, from last year's $3.41 per mcfe.

The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based company posted an adjusted profit of 30 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with analysts' average estimate of an 8 cents per share loss, according to LSEG data.

EQT forecast fourth-quarter sales volumes in the range of 525 bcfe to 575 bcfe.

