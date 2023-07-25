Natgas producer EQT posts second-quarter loss on lower sales, prices

Adds details, background on results in paragraphs 3, 4 and 5

July 25 (Reuters) - Natural gas producer EQT EQT.N posted second-quarter loss on Tuesday compared to a profit a year earlier, hurt by a decline in commodity prices and lower sales volumes.

The company reported a loss of $67 million, or 18 cents per share, for the quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of $891 million, or $2.19 per share, a year ago.

U.S. natural gas prices NGc1 averaged $2.417 per million British thermal units (Btu) in the April-June quarter, nearly 63% down from a year ago when demand zoomed against the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Relatively mild temperatures and higher inventories have also dented natural gas prices.

EQT said the average realized price fell to $2.11 per thousand cubic feet equivalent (MCFE) in the quarter, from last year's $3.21 per MCFE.

Total sales volumes also dropped to 471 billions of cubic feet equivalent (BCFE) from last year's 502 BCFE.

