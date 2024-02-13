Natgas producer EQT misses quarterly profit estimates on lower gas prices

Adds details on natgas prices, company production in paragraphs 3-5

Feb 13 (Reuters) - EQT Corp EQT.N, the largest U.S. natural gas producer, missed fourth-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday, as higher sales volumes were offset by lower gas prices.

The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based company posted an adjusted profit of 48 cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with analysts' average estimate of a profit of 52 cents per share, according to LSEG data.

U.S. natural gas prices NGc1 averaged $2.83 per million British thermal units (Btu) during the October-December quarter, down about 51.3% from a year earlier, when demand for the commodity had soared following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

EQT said the average realized prices fell to $2.75 per thousand cubic feet equivalent (mcfe) in the reported quarter, from $2.87 per mcfe a year earlier.

Total sales volumes rose to 564 billions of cubic feet equivalent (bcfe) from 459 bcfe.

